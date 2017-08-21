Judge shot, wounded near Ohio courthouse; suspect killed

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



An Ohio judge was shot Monday morning outside his courthouse in what authorities called an ambush attack. Police said a man apparently waiting for Judge Joseph Bruzzese, who sits on the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas, ran up to the judge and began shooting when he approached the courthouse. Bruzzese returned fire, shooting at least ...