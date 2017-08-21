Lawsuit: Santa’s Workshop owner demanded sex for lower rents

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press August 21, 2017 0

OSWEGO (AP) — The owner of an amusement park named Santa's Workshop is being sued by six women who claim he demanded sex in exchange for lower rents at his central New York properties. The lawsuit filed earlier this month in federal court in Syracuse accuses Douglas Waterbury, of Oswego, of sexually harassing the women starting ...

