Lawyer fined $20K for phony bomb threat

Lawyer fined $20K for phony bomb threat

By: The Associated Press August 21, 2017 0

SYRACUSE (AP) — A lawyer must pay a $20,000 fine for making a bomb threat to a day care center at the federal courthouse in Syracuse. Jacqueline Jones of Syracuse pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor false reporting of an incident. She admitted she called in a bomb threat to the day care center in February 2015 ...

