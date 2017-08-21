Don't Miss
Mortgages filed August 11, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 11, 2017                 89   Brockport SAUSA, LISA M & URBANSKI, ADAM Property Address: 375 LAWRENCE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9363 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $196,900.00 OLSON, JUSTINE L & OLSON, MICHAEL J Property Address: 54 HIGHVIEW CIR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2637 Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $185,600.00 DISALVO, BRIAN P Property Address: 2185 IRELAND RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9418 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $165,600.00   Churchville ROCHESTER ...

