Yates DA wants Good Samaritan Law clarified

Yates DA wants Good Samaritan Law clarified

Defendant sought exemption in homicide case

By: Bennett Loudon August 21, 2017 0

Yates County District Attorney Valerie G. Gardner says she plans to ask state lawmakers to consider changes to the state’s Good Samaritan Law to close what she considers a loophole for someone who intentionally injects drugs into another person. On Aug. 14, Yates County Court Judge Jason L. Cook ruled on a preliminary motion in a ...

