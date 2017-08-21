Yates DA wants Good Samaritan Law clarified

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Yates County District Attorney Valerie G. Gardner says she plans to ask state lawmakers to consider changes to the state’s Good Samaritan Law to close what she considers a loophole for someone who intentionally injects drugs into another person. On Aug. 14, Yates County Court Judge Jason L. Cook ruled on a preliminary motion in a ...