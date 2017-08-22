Don't Miss
Home / Law / ABA starts Legal Fact Check website

ABA starts Legal Fact Check website

Focuses on issues in the news

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2017 0

The American Bar Association has launched a new online fact checking service to help the public find accurate information about sometimes confusing legal questions. The site, ABA Legal Fact Check, is a new initiatives launched by Hilarie Bass, who became the new ABA president last week at the ABA’s annual meeting in New York. The site will ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo