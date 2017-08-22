ABA starts Legal Fact Check website

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The American Bar Association has launched a new online fact checking service to help the public find accurate information about sometimes confusing legal questions. The site, ABA Legal Fact Check, is a new initiatives launched by Hilarie Bass, who became the new ABA president last week at the ABA’s annual meeting in New York. The site will ...