Discover genuine potential for professional advancement at a national
law firm. Opportunities available in our Rochester, New York Office
as we expand the following practice area:
COMMERCIAL LITIGATION
Attorneys with 1 to 4 years of commercial litigation and insurance defense experience.
Admission in New Jersey a plus.
Qualified minorities, females, veterans, and individuals with
disabilities are encouraged to apply.
For consideration, please forward your resume to:
Nicole Alexander, Esq.
Director of Professional and Business Development
McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP
1300 Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey 07962
hr@mdmc-law.com