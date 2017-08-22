Don't Miss
Court Calendars for August 23, 2017

August 22, 2017

Supreme Court Special Term HON. JOHN J. ARK 9:30 a.m. 1—Matos v Dwyer & Bunce – Lipsitz & Ponterio – Schnitter Ciccarelli 2—Shelton v Baumeister, Johnson, et al – Lipsitz & Ponterio – Schnitter Ciccarelli – Wilson Elser 3—Town of Brighton v Town of West Brighton Fire Department – Law Office of Mark C Butler – Scicchitano & Pinsky – Hannigan ...

