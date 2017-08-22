Court of Appeals – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Ramsaran

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Ineffective assistance of counsel Forensic expert – Prosecutor’s characterization People v. Ramsaran No. 105 SSM 11 Memorandum Background: The people’s forensic expert gave statistical testimony regarding the likelihood that the defendant and his deceased wife, rather than two randomly selected individuals, were contributors to a DNA mixture profile drawn from a blood stain on the ...