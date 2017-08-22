Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Ramsaran

Court of Appeals – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Ramsaran

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2017

New York State Court of Appeals Ineffective assistance of counsel Forensic expert – Prosecutor’s characterization People v. Ramsaran No. 105 SSM 11 Memorandum Background: The people’s forensic expert gave statistical testimony regarding the likelihood that the defendant and his deceased wife, rather than two randomly selected individuals, were contributors to a DNA mixture profile drawn from a blood stain on the ...

