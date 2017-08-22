Fourth Department – Child custody: Matter of Akayla M.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Neglect – Parent’s intellectual capacity Matter of Akayla M. CAF 15-02122 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The respondent mother appealed from two orders that terminated her parental rights with respect to four of her children based upon her inability, by reason of her intellectual disability, to provide ...