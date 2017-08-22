Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Independent medical examination: Marriott v. Cappello

Fourth Department – Independent medical examination: Marriott v. Cappello

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Independent medical examination Right to representation – Exclusion of nurse Marriott v. Cappello 16-01357 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking to recover damages for injuries he allegedly sustained when his vehicle collided with a vehicle owned and operated by the defendant. The plaintiff moved ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo