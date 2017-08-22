Fourth Department – Independent medical examination: Marriott v. Cappello

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Independent medical examination Right to representation – Exclusion of nurse Marriott v. Cappello 16-01357 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking to recover damages for injuries he allegedly sustained when his vehicle collided with a vehicle owned and operated by the defendant. The plaintiff moved ...