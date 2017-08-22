Fourth Department – Police conduct: Malay v. City of Syracuse

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Police conduct Immunity – Professional judgment Malay v. City of Syracuse CA 16-01956 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga Court Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when police officers employed by the defendant interviewed her for several hours without providing her medical assistance or decontamination efforts. The ...