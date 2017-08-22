Hamlin man charged after boat slams into Lake Ontario pier

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

HAMLIN (AP) — Authorities say a Hamlin man was drunk when he drove his boat into a Lake Ontario pier, injuring two passengers in the vessel. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a 27-year-old man was behind the controls of a boat around 9:20 p.m. Monday when he hit a jetty near where Sandy Creek flows ...