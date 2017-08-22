Don't Miss
Home / News / Hamlin man charged after boat slams into Lake Ontario pier

Hamlin man charged after boat slams into Lake Ontario pier

By: The Associated Press August 22, 2017 0

HAMLIN (AP) — Authorities say a Hamlin man was drunk when he drove his boat into a Lake Ontario pier, injuring two passengers in the vessel. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a 27-year-old man was behind the controls of a boat around 9:20 p.m. Monday when he hit a jetty near where Sandy Creek flows ...

