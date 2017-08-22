Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for August 14, 2017

August 22, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BAILEY, SHANTIA M 132 SALINA STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $3,967.12 COLLAZO, JERMAYNE 880 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 COLON, CARLOS M 81 STRONG STREET, ...

