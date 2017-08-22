Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for August 14, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   HAZLETT, DONALD 225 DORSTONE ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES Amount: $500.00 HAZLETT, DONALD 225 DORSTONE ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: PERKINS, KAREN A Amount: $9,565.13 IM, CHANG KOOK 9261 WEST BALLARD ROAD, DES ...

