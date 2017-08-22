Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: SPACtacular IPOs

Money Management: SPACtacular IPOs

By: Christopher Raby August 22, 2017 0

The paltry yields in the bond market have left many investors clamoring for more yield—and searching in nooks and crannies of the securities market to find it. Fortunately, opportunities to generate compelling returns with minimal risk still exist, if an investor is willing to hunt for them. While we have written about investing in SPAC common ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo