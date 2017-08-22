Mortgages filed August 14, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 14, 2017                 116   Brockport ANDERSON, KENNETH J Property Address: 500 WHITE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9610 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00   Churchville GARDNER, AMANDA J & GARDNER, SHANE G Property Address: 457 BROMLEY RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9784 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $204,000.00   Fairport RAKIEWICZ, THEDORE W & RAKIEWICZ, THEODORE W Property Address: 6 MARIDANA DR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2318 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. Amount: $110,400.00 SEARLEY, ...

