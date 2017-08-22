NY seizes 2,701 cartons of contraband cigarettes

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — A Virginia man is facing charges connected to contraband cigarettes. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says it seized 2,701 cartons of cigarettes from a car under surveillance. The department says the cartons had official Virginia stamps but not New York state and New York City tax stamps. Those ...