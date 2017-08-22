Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for August 14, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2017 0

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises.   NEUFELD, ERNA To: NINE MILE POINT ASSOCIATES LLC Lot: 46 ABBINGTON PLACE SECTION 5 PENFIELD NEUFELD, ERNA To: NINE MILE POINT ASSOCIATES LLC Lot: 60 ABBINGTON PLACE SECTION 2 PENFIELD NEUFELD, ERNA To: NINE MILE POINT ASSOCIATES ...

