Don't Miss
Home / Law / Sex offenders can live next door to victims in many states

Sex offenders can live next door to victims in many states

By: The Associated Press JUSTIN JUOZAPAVICIUS August 22, 2017 0

EDMOND, Okla. — A convicted sex offender who molested his niece when she was 7 years old moved in next door to his victim nearly a dozen years after he was sent to prison for the crime. Outraged, the Oklahoma woman, now 21, called lawmakers, the police and advocacy groups to plead with them to take ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo