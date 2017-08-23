Court of Appeals – Statute of frauds: Matter of the Estate of Edmund Felix Hennel

New York State Court of Appeals Statute of frauds Promissory estoppel – Unconscionable injury Matter of the Estate of Edmund Felix Hennel No. 78 Judge Fahey Background: The decedent was the owner of a four-unit apartment building. The petitioners assisted with maintenance and snow removal of the property. The petitioners assert that the decedent grandfather orally promised to transfer ownership of ...