Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed August 15, 2017

Deeds filed August 15, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded August 15, 2017                 84   Chili BURROWS, BARBARA  et ano to BURROWS, BARBARA Property Address: 13 EDGEWARE ROAD, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11905  Page: 386 Tax Account: 145.08-2-49 Full Sale Price: $1 MARZOLF, PAUL J to MARZOLF, PAMELA J et ano Property Address: 67 UNION STATION ROAD, CHILI 14514 Liber: 11905  Page: 166 Tax Account: 158.01-2-17 Full Sale Price: $1 READ, MADELYN H to HASTINGS, DEBBIE E et ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo