Fallen forensics: What a 2016 report has to say about them

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Defense lawyers have long questioned the reliability of some forensic science methods, but over the past decade, the debate has intensified. Two highly critical reports found that with the exception of DNA, many methods have not been tested rigorously enough to be considered scientifically valid. A look at various forensic methods coming under fire and what ...