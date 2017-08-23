Don't Miss
Home / News / Fallen forensics: What a 2016 report has to say about them

Fallen forensics: What a 2016 report has to say about them

By: The Associated Press August 23, 2017 0

Defense lawyers have long questioned the reliability of some forensic science methods, but over the past decade, the debate has intensified. Two highly critical reports found that with the exception of DNA, many methods have not been tested rigorously enough to be considered scientifically valid. A look at various forensic methods coming under fire and what ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo