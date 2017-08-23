Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – False Arrest: Morris v. City of Buffalo

Fourth Department – False Arrest: Morris v. City of Buffalo

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department False Arrest Malicious prosecution – Probable cause Morris v. City of Buffalo CA 16-01338 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against the defendants asserting that his civil rights were violated by false arrest and malicious prosecution. He appealed from the grant of summary judgment dismissing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo