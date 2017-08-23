Fourth Department – False Arrest: Morris v. City of Buffalo

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department False Arrest Malicious prosecution – Probable cause Morris v. City of Buffalo CA 16-01338 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against the defendants asserting that his civil rights were violated by false arrest and malicious prosecution. He appealed from the grant of summary judgment dismissing ...