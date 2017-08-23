Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Matrimonial Matters: When mental illness leads to child neglect

Matrimonial Matters: When mental illness leads to child neglect

By: Sara Stout Ashcraft August 23, 2017 0

Attorneys who work in family law will at times encounter people with psychological disorders. In fact, sometimes the problems occurring in our cases are rooted in a mental disorder of one or more of the parties. Mental illness is the issue in Ruth Joanna O.O. (Melissa O.), 149 A.D.3d 32 (1st Dept., 2017). In this ...

