Matrimonial Matters: When mental illness leads to child neglect

Attorneys who work in family law will at times encounter people with psychological disorders. In fact, sometimes the problems occurring in our cases are rooted in a mental disorder of one or more of the parties. Mental illness is the issue in Ruth Joanna O.O. (Melissa O.), 149 A.D.3d 32 (1st Dept., 2017). In this ...