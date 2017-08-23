Don't Miss
Mortgages filed August 15, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 15, 2017                 92   Brighton GENESEE COOP FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Property Address: 626 CORWIN RD APT ROCHESTER, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2133 Lender: KATHERINE MILLER Amount: $35,000.00   Brockport BURGSTROM, KATHERINE E Property Address: 13 TALAMORA TRL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-3001 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $8,000.00 BURGSTROM, KATHERINE E Property Address: 13 TALAMORA TRL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-3001 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $137,700.00   East Rochester FORSTER, MADELINE C & JOYCE, KYLE ...

