Powers of Attorney for August 15, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. MICHELSON, HAROLD H Appoints: HAHN, GERALD REGISTER, PHYLLIS M Appoints: REGISTER, JOHN E BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC CHRISTIANA TRUST, Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC DROZDIEL, DAVID L Appoints: BONSIGNORE, BARBARA FAZIO, ANGELO Appoints: FAZIO, ...