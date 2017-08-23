Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for August 15, 2017

August 23, 2017

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   MICHELSON, HAROLD H Appoints: HAHN, GERALD REGISTER, PHYLLIS M Appoints: REGISTER, JOHN E BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC CHRISTIANA TRUST, Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC DROZDIEL, DAVID L Appoints: BONSIGNORE, BARBARA FAZIO, ANGELO Appoints: FAZIO, ...

