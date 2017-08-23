Second Circuit – Long-term disability benefits: Arnone v. Aetna Life Ins. Co.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Long-term disability benefits Settlement of third-party action – Insurer reimbursement Arnone v. Aetna Life Ins. Co. 15-2322-cv Judges Pooler, Lynch, and Carney Background: The plaintiff appealed from a judgment that denied his motion for summary judgment and granted summary judgment to the defendant. After an accident, the plaintiff became disabled, entitling him ...