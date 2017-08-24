Appeals court says Facebook friends aren’t always friends

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



MIAMI (AP) — Legally, Facebook friends aren't necessarily your friends. That was the opinion from a Florida appeals court Wednesday. In a 10-page opinion, the court ruled that Miami-Dade Judge Beatrice Butchko doesn't need to recuse herself because an attorney involved in a case in her courtroom is a Facebook "friend." The case involved a lawsuit ...