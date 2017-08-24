Don't Miss
Deeds filed August 16, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded August 16, 2017                 70   Brighton BARNARD, TRACY  to SEGAL, DAVID R Property Address: 1645 CLOVER STREET, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11905  Page: 563 Tax Account: 137.11-3-22 Full Sale Price: $330,500 GALVIN, JOHN THOMAS et al to CHIU, TSE HIN et ano Property Address: 494 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11905  Page: 692 Tax Account: 150.13-2-11./3C Full Sale Price: $105,000   Chili RIOLA, MICHAEL JAMES to KOVAR, TAYLOR A et ...

