Fourth Department – Dangerous condition: Mroz v. 3M Company

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dangerous condition Sufficiency of evidence Mroz v. 3M Company CA 16-00283 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages after she was struck in the head by three boards that fell from the top of a vending machine she was servicing in the employee lunchroom ...

