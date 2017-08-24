Fourth Department – Dangerous condition: Mroz v. 3M Company

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dangerous condition Sufficiency of evidence Mroz v. 3M Company CA 16-00283 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages after she was struck in the head by three boards that fell from the top of a vending machine she was servicing in the employee lunchroom ...