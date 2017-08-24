Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Group self-insurance trust: NCA Comp Inc. v. 1289 Clifford Ave., d/b/a Empire Heating & Air Conditioning, et al.

Fourth Department – Group self-insurance trust: NCA Comp Inc. v. 1289 Clifford Ave., d/b/a Empire Heating & Air Conditioning, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Group self-insurance trust Amended contract – Assessments NCA Comp Inc. v. 1289 Clifford Ave., d/b/a Empire Heating & Air Conditioning, et al. CA 16-00064 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff, an administrator of a group of self-insurance trust created pursuant to the Workers’ Compensation Law, commenced an action ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo