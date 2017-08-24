Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for August 16, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   TERRY, SUZETTE 604 MAGEE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 VALION, LAMIKA S 160 FULTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 WATSON, DANASIA S 179 JEFFERSON AVENUE 4, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: ...

