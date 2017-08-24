Lawyers in Film: Top 10 lessons from ‘My Cousin Vinnie’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



1. A judge being strict and a stickler for the rules does not mean a judge isn’t fair. Fred Gwynne’s portrayal of Judge Haller is a great case in point. Know the judge’s rules and follow them. 2. Dress for court. It’s not the place for wild ties, really short skirts or purple tuxedos. Dress conservatively. ...