Mortgages filed August 16, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 16, 2017                 59   Brockport ALEXANDER, YVETTE M Property Address: 188 EVERGREEN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1110 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $109,228.00 53-55 MAIN LLC Property Address: 53 MAIN ST # 55, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1903 Lender: PATRICIA J KUTZ Amount: $115,000.00   Churchville BEVAN, LORI L Property Address: 43 PALMER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9438 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $26,900.00 DAWLEY, CAROLINE A & DAWLEY, LANCE M Property Address: ...

