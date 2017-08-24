Don't Miss
NY launching underage drinking crackdown in college towns

NY launching underage drinking crackdown in college towns

August 24, 2017

ALBANY (AP) — State authorities say they're launching an effort to crack down on underage drinking on college campuses and in college towns now that the fall semester is beginning for schools across New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday the State Liquor Authority and the Department of Motor Vehicles are coordinating with local law enforcement ...

