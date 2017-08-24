NY launching underage drinking crackdown in college towns

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY (AP) — State authorities say they're launching an effort to crack down on underage drinking on college campuses and in college towns now that the fall semester is beginning for schools across New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday the State Liquor Authority and the Department of Motor Vehicles are coordinating with local law enforcement ...