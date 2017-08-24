Don't Miss
Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for August 16, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2017 0

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises.   GENESEE REGIONAL BANK To: CHROMIUM DEVELOPMENT LLC OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC To: ANDERSON, VIRGINIA L CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY To: JANSON, ERIN L

