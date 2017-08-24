Report highlights law firms’ diversity struggles

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The legal profession has stagnated in its diversity efforts, and black attorneys are the least represented at every rung of a private practice’s hierarchy. A new report from Law360 shows that at every level of a typical law firm, minority attorney representation grew by less than 1 percentage point from a year ago. And while minorities ...