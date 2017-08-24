Don't Miss
Home / Law / Report highlights law firms’ diversity struggles

Report highlights law firms’ diversity struggles

By: Daily Record Staff VELVET SPICER August 24, 2017 0

The legal profession has stagnated in its diversity efforts, and black attorneys are the least represented at every rung of a private practice’s hierarchy. A new report from Law360 shows that at every level of a typical law firm, minority attorney representation grew by less than 1 percentage point from a year ago. And while minorities ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo