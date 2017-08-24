Second Circuit – Habeas corpus: Vega v. Eric T. Schneiderman

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Habeas corpus In custody – Order of protection Vega v. Eric T. Schneiderman 16-2364-cv Judges Jacobs, Parker, and Livingston Background: The petitioner was convicted of attempted criminal contempt and harassment under New York state law. She was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge on the condition that she abide by a two-year ...