Second Circuit – Habeas corpus: Vega v. Eric T. Schneiderman

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Habeas corpus In custody – Order of protection Vega v. Eric T. Schneiderman 16-2364-cv Judges Jacobs, Parker, and Livingston Background: The petitioner was convicted of attempted criminal contempt and harassment under New York state law. She was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge on the condition that she abide by a two-year ...

