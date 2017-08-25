Don't Miss
Lawyers: Aetna envelope window reveals patients' HIV status

August 25, 2017

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two legal organizations say health insurer Aetna revealed the HIV status of patients in several states by mailing envelopes with a large, clear window that showed information on purchasing HIV prescriptions. The Legal Action Center and the AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania say some patients' relatives and neighbors learned of their HIV status ...

