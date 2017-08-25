Don't Miss
Home / Law / Attorney general announces legal action against Apex Construction owner

Attorney general announces legal action against Apex Construction owner

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2017 0

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has announced commencement of legal action against Brian Robinson, owner of Apex Construction, for allegedly pilfering $24,000 from 34 Rochester-area customers. The lawsuit claims that Robinson consistently demanded either full or partial payment upfront for snow plowing and home improvement projects that ultimately were done unprofessionally and poorly, or simply not completed ...

