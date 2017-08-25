Attorney general announces legal action against Apex Construction owner

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has announced commencement of legal action against Brian Robinson, owner of Apex Construction, for allegedly pilfering $24,000 from 34 Rochester-area customers. The lawsuit claims that Robinson consistently demanded either full or partial payment upfront for snow plowing and home improvement projects that ultimately were done unprofessionally and poorly, or simply not completed ...