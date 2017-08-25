Don't Miss
Former US attorney to lead Charlottesville review

By: The Associated Press August 25, 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A former U.S. attorney will lead an independent review of Charlottesville's response to three white nationalist rallies, the largest of which ended in deadly violence, the city announced Friday. Tim Heaphy, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, will evaluate how the city prepared for and responded to a May torch-light ...

