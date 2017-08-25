Fourth Department – Restitution: People v. Parkison

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Restitution Mandatory surcharge – Waiver People v. Parkison KA 16-00218 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of robbery and grand larceny. The court ordered that the defendant pay restitution, a mandatory surcharge and a crime victim assistance fee. The defendant argues that because ...