Justice Dept. lawyers discount significance of Trump’s ‘religious liberty’ order

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



President Donald Trump promised a new world for the religious when he signed an executive order in May purporting to make it easier for churches to engage in politics without losing their tax-exempt status. "You're now in a position to say what you want to say," he told religious leaders at a Rose Garden signing ceremony. ...