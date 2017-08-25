Second Circuit – Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act: Crupar-Weinmann v. Paris Baguette America, Inc.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act Injury-in-fact – Printed expiration date Crupar-Weinmann v. Paris Baguette America, Inc. 14-3709 Judges Katzmann, Pooler, and Chin Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging willful violations of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act. The plaintiff alleged that when she purchased food at the defendant’s restaurant, ...