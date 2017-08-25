Smartphones have brought a new dimension to work

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Since Apple offered the first smartphone, the iPhone, in 2007, the devices have revolutionized mobile communications for individuals and businesses. A number of Rochester-area firms are using them to enhance their operations. For those who still flip open their clamshell-style phones, smartphones typically incorporate some of the most popular features of desktop and laptop computers. Users ...