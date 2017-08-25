Woman convicted of setting fire that killed upstate NY man

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

BATH (AP) — A New York woman has been convicted of murder for setting fire to the upstate home of a man who died in the blaze. The Star-Gazette of Elmira reports a Steuben County jury needed less than three hours Tuesday to convict 38-year-old Iryn Meyers, of Wayland, on charges that included second-degree murder and ...