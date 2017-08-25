Don't Miss
Home / Law / Woman convicted of setting fire that killed upstate NY man

Woman convicted of setting fire that killed upstate NY man

By: The Associated Press August 25, 2017 0

BATH (AP) — A New York woman has been convicted of murder for setting fire to the upstate home of a man who died in the blaze. The Star-Gazette of Elmira reports a Steuben County jury needed less than three hours Tuesday to convict 38-year-old Iryn Meyers, of Wayland, on charges that included second-degree murder and ...

