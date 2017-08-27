Don't Miss
Deeds filed August 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2017

Deeds   Recorded August 17, 2017                 70   Brighton VIRDI, MANDEEP S et ano to CRAWFORD, JULIE L Property Address: 141 ALAIMO DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11906  Page: 332 Tax Account: 138.06-1-11 Full Sale Price: $150,000 DONOFRIO, CAESAR J to DONOFRIO, CAESAR J et ano Property Address: 83 BRANCHWOOD LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11906  Page: 463 Tax Account: 150.13-1-1.23 Full Sale Price: $1 RESCH, KEVIN JOHN to LAMBERT, LYNN M Property ...

