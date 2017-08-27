Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As for August 17, 2017

Doing Business As for August 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2017 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   SCSNYDER 317 REDMAN ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464 Principal: SNYDER, STEVEN CARL 317 REDMAN ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464            ; SHEPARD HOUSE OF WORSHIP 875 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo