Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for August 17, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for August 17, 2017

August 27, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   PENA, ANDY A 58 PULASKI STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 PETERS, DERICK L 51 AMSBURY ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14623 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $593.00 QUARTIERI, TONI L 26 RODENBECK PLACE, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: ...

